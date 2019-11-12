School buses cancelled, schools open in Windsor-Essex, Chatham, Sarnia

All board-provided transportation is cancelled in Windsor, Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton today.

This includes buses for both the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board.

Schools remain open.

All board provided transportation in the city and county is canceled today due to weather conditions. Schools remain open. Please call your school attendance line if you can’t make it in. <a href="https://t.co/EyduIavsYc">pic.twitter.com/EyduIavsYc</a> —@WECDSB

Lambton College locations are open, but classes are cancelled.

An-Noor Private school, located on Janette Avenue is also closed.

