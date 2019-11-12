School buses cancelled, schools open in Windsor-Essex, Chatham, Sarnia
All board-provided transportation is cancelled in Windsor, Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton today.
Schools remain open
All board-provided transportation is cancelled in Windsor, Essex County, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton today.
This includes buses for both the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board.
Schools remain open.
All board provided transportation in the city and county is canceled today due to weather conditions. Schools remain open. Please call your school attendance line if you can’t make it in. <a href="https://t.co/EyduIavsYc">pic.twitter.com/EyduIavsYc</a>—@WECDSB
Lambton College locations are open, but classes are cancelled.
An-Noor Private school, located on Janette Avenue is also closed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.