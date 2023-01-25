Content
School buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent because of heavy snow

School buses in Windsor-Essex are cancelled because of heavy snow, but schools will remain open for virtual learning.

Schools will remain open in all school boards

Buses are cancelled in all Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent school boards, but schools remain open. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

All school buses have been cancelled in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent today because of heavy snow.

High school exams in Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and Greater Essex County District School Board  have been pushed back one day and schools remain open. The boards also say exams will be pushed back one day. 

Director of education for the Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB) also announced buses won't be running. All elementary schools in LKDSB will switch to virtual learning for the day. 

St. Clair Catholic District School Board schools will remain open today. 

Windsor city buses are running but may be delayed, so allow extra time. 

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, with a forecast of up to 15 centimetres of snowfall. 

The snow started early Wednesday and will continue into Thursday morning. The agency says temperatures will be near freezing, with wet snow and slush. 

