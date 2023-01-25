School buses cancelled in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent because of heavy snow

All school buses have been cancelled in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent today because of heavy snow.

High school exams in Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and Greater Essex County District School Board have been pushed back one day and schools remain open. The boards also say exams will be pushed back one day.

All school buses in the city and the county are cancelled for the day. Schools remain open, however high school exams schedule is pushed back by one day. <a href="https://t.co/2IfbeyTevn">pic.twitter.com/2IfbeyTevn</a> —@WECDSB

Director of education for the Lambton Kent District School Board (LKDSB) also announced buses won't be running. All elementary schools in LKDSB will switch to virtual learning for the day.

Busses canceled in all zones today (Jan 25, 2023). All elementary schools are open to students. Reminder: When buses are cancelled for secondary schools, secondary schools are closed to students and students engage in remote learning on that day. <a href="https://twitter.com/LKDSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LKDSB</a> —@johnhowi

St. Clair Catholic District School Board schools will remain open today.

Windsor city buses are running but may be delayed, so allow extra time.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, with a forecast of up to 15 centimetres of snowfall.

The snow started early Wednesday and will continue into Thursday morning. The agency says temperatures will be near freezing, with wet snow and slush.