Buses cancelled in Sarnia-Lambton, running in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
Buses cancelled in Sarnia-Lambton, running in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

High school exams are cancelled and pushed back a day

High school exams are cancelled and pushed back a day

(Dale Molnar/CBC)

All school buses in Sarnia-Lambton are cancelled for today, but they are running in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The Lambton Kent District School Board and St. Clair Catholic School Board put an exam contingency plan in place before the snowy season began.

Secondary school exams in Zones 1-4 are postpond and for one day. 

All schools remain open in the region.

