Buses cancelled in Sarnia-Lambton, running in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
All school buses in Sarnia-Lambton are cancelled for today.
High school exams are cancelled and pushed back a day
but they are running in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The Lambton Kent District School Board and St. Clair Catholic School Board put an exam contingency plan in place before the snowy season began.
Secondary school exams in Zones 1-4 are postpond and for one day.
All schools remain open in the region.