'Busch Bandit' imitators leaving beer cans at Comber bed and breakfast

The legacy of the infamous "Busch Bandit" is living on, thanks to residents in Comber, Ont.

Every morning, Ben Leblanc-Beaudoin heads to his bed and breakfast to cook food for his guests. But for the last three years, he's also added another responsibility to his list — picking up empty cans of Busch Light beer off his lawn.

They appeared every weekday, like clockwork.

"After a couple months, I was like, 'What is this? Is this some kind of joke?' ... It was maddening," said Leblanc-Beaudoin, owner of the Iron Kettle bed and breakfast.

Eventually, he started posting photos of the cans in an Instagram story — drawing in hundreds of messages from people, giving him advice of what to do with the cans.

In an attempt to stop the mysterious litterbug, Leblanc-Beaudoin put up two signs on the bed and breakfast's front lawn — donning the words, "We paid for this sign with your empties!" and "Stop tossing your empties."

According to Leblanc-Beaudoin, the bandit took note of the signs after three days. That's when the bed and breakfast owner stopped finding cans on his lawn.

"I kinda' miss it," he said, adding the act of picking up beer cans became a commonplace in his life.

Others doing the same

Leblanc-Beaudoin suspects the "Busch Bandit" was someone who works the midnight shift, buys a six pack and gets rid of their beer can as part of their routine.

But now, there are copycats who leave beer cans on the bed and breakfast's lawn — this time, on weekends instead of weekdays.

"Now, I have the partiers of town coming to drop off their empties on our property, so it keeps the Busch Bandit Instagram account very active."

Leblanc-Beaudoin said if he ever met the Busch Bandit in person, he'd use it as an opportunity to try Busch Light beer for the first time.