Bundle up: it's just as cold as yesterday

A frigid chill is still blanketing the region and an extreme cold warning continues for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada is warning frostbite could happen within minutes.

The wind chill will still be around –30 C this afternoon, according to Environment Canada, and could even make it close to –40 C.

Windsor set a record for Jan. 30 with –24.8 C as the new low. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the record had been set for Jan. 31 at –24.7 C. The previous record for –20.6 in 1971.

And while it could still get colder Thursday, conditions are expected to improve Friday.

"The temperature will rise tomorrow," said Weiqing Zhang, meteorologist. "It gets better."

Windsor also set a coldest high record Wednesday. Early morning temperatures of –17.2 C broke the 1948 record of –13.3 C.

Chatham-Kent records were not available, but Sarnia also broke records Wednesday (–24.4 C) and Thursday (–23.6 C).