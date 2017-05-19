Toss the big trash all year: bulk pickup program extended
The program used to only run from April to November
In the last few years, bulk pickup has been offered in Windsor from April to November.
At Monday's budget discussions, council decided to have the program run all year long at an extra cost of $26,000 to the city.
"The program parameters still stay the same," said Anne Marie Albidone. "It's $10 per item, two item maximum."
Bulk pickup restrictions
- Items must weigh less than 90 kilograms.
- Items cannot be wider than 1.2 metres.
- Items cannot be longer than 2.4 metres.
- Items must be able to be lifted by a two-person crew
- Items cannot be in garbage bags.
- Items must be placed at the curb between 7 p.m. the night before and 6 a.m. the day of scheduled pickup.
The bulk pickup program is contracted to an outside company, who haven't made any extra asks to accommodate the pick ups in what might be worse weather. Albidone said even this past winter there would have been very few days where items couldn't be picked up.
"I don't foresee it being a huge issue," said Albidone, adding that the 311 call centre would just reschedule pickups should the weather not cooperate.
Residents can schedule their pickups over the phone and can pay their $10 fee online or in person at a customer care centre.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.