Buffer zone now wider on Detroit River, orders port authority

Boaters now need to stay even farther away from shore on the Detroit River.

The Windsor Port Authority is expanding the buffer zone to 61 metres.

According to the directive, emergency conditions in the region due to record high water levels on Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River led the authority to enact the rule.

All ships must abide by the buffer within the jurisdictional boundaries of the Port of Windsor extending from the Town of Tecumseh to the Town of Lasalle.

A "ship" means any "vessel, boat or craft designed, used or capable of being used solely or partly for marine navigation, whether self-propelled or not and without regard to the method of propulsion, and includes a sea-plane and a raft or boom of logs or lumber," according to the port authority.

The new rule is set to expire July 4, but officials will review high water conditions and possibly extend the directive.

A limit of 30 metres came into effect last year because of high water levels, and fears about wakes causing erosion.

The Windsor Police marine unit will enforce the new rule.

More from CBC Windsor: