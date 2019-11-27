Library expansion almost complete for Budimir branch
'Once it's all done it's going to feel so spacious,' says public services manager
The Budimir branch of the Windsor Public Library is reopening with a new look.
The building's expansion was approved four years ago by Windsor's city council and it's finally in the home stretch. After a week of being closed, public services manager Christine Arkell said the public won't recognize it.
"This is by no means the final product, but we're operating in a new space nobody's been in yet," said Arkell. The previously-used section of the library will now close for about a month for new paint, carpeting, ceiling and lighting.
The new area includes study spaces, public computers, a quiet area, the service desk and the non-fiction shelves. The old library space will become fiction shelving and a children's area.
"Once it's all done it's going to feel so spacious. The tables, the chairs ... all that the public's been missing for the last few years," said Arkell.
