Library expansion almost complete for Budimir branch

The Budimir branch of the Windsor Public Library is reopening with a new look.

The building's expansion was approved four years ago by Windsor's city council and it's finally in the home stretch. After a week of being closed, public services manager Christine Arkell said the public won't recognize it.

The previously-used section of the library will now close for about a month for new paint, carpeting, ceiling and lighting. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"This is by no means the final product, but we're operating in a new space nobody's been in yet," said Arkell. The previously-used section of the library will now close for about a month for new paint, carpeting, ceiling and lighting.

The new area includes study spaces, public computers, a quiet area, the service desk and the non-fiction shelves. The old library space will become fiction shelving and a children's area.

The new area includes study spaces, public computers, a quiet area, the service desk and the non-fiction shelves. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

"Once it's all done it's going to feel so spacious. The tables, the chairs ... all that the public's been missing for the last few years," said Arkell.