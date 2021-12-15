Advocate opposes Windsor council decision to hold off on funding anti-racism co-ordinator

Despite putting the city at risk of "falling behind" anti-racism work, Windsor council decided against adding an anti-racism planning co-ordinator position to next year's budget.

And the move has frustrated Windsor-Essex Black Council chair Leslie McCurdy.

"Hiring someone for this position would demonstrate that they care and understand the complexities of the need for this kind of work, that they value it by budgeting for it and that they thus value our community, the Black community," McCurdy said.

Council passed its 2022 budget on Monday.

The position was in the "not recommended" section of 2022's budget items. The report states that the job would have required around $111,000 in funding and the candidate would have created anti-racism initiatives and consulted with the community.

McCurdy says the need for the position was recently underscored at a virtual budget meeting that was interrupted by racist rhetoric. Following this meeting, she said no one from the city followed up with her, and that in itself shows why a position like this is needed.

"I really think that it's important for everything that happens in city hall to be viewed through an equity, diversity, inclusion, anti-Black racism lens because so many people really just don't understand how it exists, the many ways it manifests culturally within our society," McCurdy.

In the "risk" section below the position, the report states that not establishing the role could put the municipality behind the work that other cities of a similar size have completed.

"Specialization and nuanced expertise is crucial to offer the needed services and social enhancements required in a progressive and equitable community," the report states.

Councillor Kieran McKenzie told CBC News that just because the position appears on the "not recommended" list, it doesn't mean the city won't do it.

He said that the position is a good idea, but since the city already has a diversity co-ordinator, the proposed role needs to be more clearly defined and go through a process with the city's diversity committee before getting approved.

He added that the position will likely be funded at some point.