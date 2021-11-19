Proposed 2022 city budget calls for 1.9% tax hike

The mayor, the chief administrative officer and the city treasurer outlined the highlights of the proposed 2022 city budget Friday.

The $889.3 million budget, if approved without changes, would result in a 1.9 per cent tax hike.

"The increase is largely driven by the asset management plan, which is provincially mandated, and all of those dollars go into capital projects which are really roads and sewer projects in the city," said Mayor Drew Dilkens. "The rest of the increase is really related to police, to land ambulance, to the Community Housing Corporation, to the health unit, things that are largely outside of the control of city council. "

WATCH | Mayor Dilkens explains the proposed tax increase in the 2022 city budget: Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens explains proposed 1.9% tax increase 0:27 Dilkens and city administrators presented an outline for the 2022 budget, including a proposed 1.9% tax increase. 0:27

The single largest expense would be $280 million invested in the Human and Health Services Department, which would include employment, housing, long-term care and social services. Fortunately for city taxpayers the lion's share of that money is coming from upper levels of government.

Transit Windsor will receive an operating subsidy however from city taxpayers of more than $16 million to cover losses from the pandemic.

The second biggest expenditure will be on the capital side of the budget in the form of roads upgrades - most notably reconstruction of the intersections of Howard Avenue and South Cameron Boulevard.

"We're going to move to reconfigure the intersection up to Sydney," said Dilkens.

The intersection of Lauzon Road and County Road 42 will also get a make-over.

"There's $28 million to redo that entire intersection," he said.

Twenty-six million dollars will be spend on parks and recreation as part of a 10 year-plan to spend $170 million in that area. Much of that in new playground equipment.

"Wherever you live in the city every ward was getting at least two I believe. Some were getting more based on the condition," said Dilkens.

WATCH | Dilkens outlines larger projects in proposed 2022 budget: Windsor's mayor outlines big-ticket items Windsorites can expect in the 2022 budget 0:41 Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens along with city administration presented a look ahead to the 2022 budget. Dilkens outlined some of what people can expect to see money spent on. 0:41

The city also plans to spend $454 million over 10 years on sewer infrastructure renewal and at least $51 million will be spent next year.

The city has also calculated it needs $25 million over and above the proposed budget to meet the needs of the community in costs due to the pandemic.

"2022 still has impacts related to COVID that we need to address and manage throughout the year," said treasurer Joe Mancina.

The city will seek funding from upper levels of government for that.

City Council will begin deliberations on the budget on December 13. If approved, the 1.9 per cent increase will translate to an increase of $59 on the average home.