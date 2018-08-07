Buck a beer unrealistic for Windsor-Essex brewers, as safety advocates raise concerns

Ontario's premier wants to bring back buck a beer for the consumers, but it doesn't look like smaller breweries in Windsor-Essex can lower their prices.

"It sounds catchy," said Shane Meloche, co-owner at Frank Brewing Company in Tecumseh. "It was a neat concept back in the day, but realistically these days, a dollar beer is just not practical for a small brewer like us."

Meloche said the malts they use cost more than what the big brewers are paying because it's "a premium quality product."

Doug Ford confirmed Tuesday morning he will introduce legislation to lower the minimum price of a bottle or can of beer from $1.25 to $1 before the Labour Day weekend. The minimum price was raised by the Liberal government a decade ago.

However, the PCs aren't mandating brewers to charge less and the legislation won't affect draft beer sold in restaurants and bars.

Meloche isn't the only business owner who said the new minimum price won't affect them.

Gordo Slater with the Grove Brew House in Kingsville said the move wouldn't be financially plausible for the small business. Slater said between labour costs, the cost of cans going up and aluminum tariffs looming, he doesn't think it would be a good move.

Walkerville Brewery and Craft Heads Brewing Company, both in Windsor, say they won't be selling beer for $1 anytime soon. The changes won't affect the prices of their brews.

Buck a beer only applies to brews under 5.6 per cent alcohol content and participation is not mandatory, said Ford.

"I think it's a politician who is trying to buy our vote," said Gerry Frain, who lives in LaSalle. "It won't be any cheaper in the bars where I go and have a beer."

Chaouki Hamka at MADD Windsor Essex County says lowering the price by even 25 cents can have bad consequences for people who are dependent on alcohol. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Cheaper beer and alcoholism

While people like Frain don't foresee how the cheaper beer will impact their life, MADD Windsor & Essex County is sounding the alarm.

"It's one of those things that shouldn't happen to begin with," said Chaouki Hamka, community leader at the region's MADD. "We think that with obviously decreasing the prices of beer there will be increased alcohol-related harms."

Hamka said there needs to be considerations made for community safety. He said while it doesn't seem like a 25-cent decrease is a lot, for someone who may be dependent on alcohol it's a big deal. And for a young person without much disposable income, alcohol will become easier to access.

Co-owner of Frank Brewing Company in Tecumseh, Shane Meloche, says it's not realistic to do buck a beer because they use more expensive ingredients. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Shantel Courtland from LaSalle agrees lowering the prices may be a bad incentive for people.

"I don't think it's right, because I think it'll cause more alcoholics in the city and I don't think we need that," she said.

Chris Pillon from Amherstburg sees the price decrease more positively, but would like to see it controlled.

"I also think we have to regulate it though," he said. "Because if we make it too easy to get, or too cheap, it could cause problems as well."