Bubble wrap and slime to help U Windsor students de-stress for exam season

University of Windsor students are heading into exam season — and, this year, they might find a little stress relief in their study zone.

They're called "wellness bags" and 1,000 of them are being dropped off around campus.

"Really what this is is an excuse for students to take a break," said U Windsor mental health and wellness coordinator Ashley Vodarek. "Every tiny little thing helps."

Fall semester classes switch to exam mode Dec. 5. Vodarek says these bags are to help keep students going through exams.

The idea was sparked by nursing students last year and Vodarek's team made 200 wellness boxes. They switched to bags this year so they could help more students.

The response was "overwhelmingly positive."

"To the point where it was 200, let's do 1,000," said Vodarek. "How can we support our students while they're studying?"

The white paper bags say, "Open in case of exams: wellness inside," and contain cookies, gum, tea, a stress ball and even slime.

Of course, there's bubble wrap, too — "everyone's favourite" — so students can pop the bubbles, Vodarek explained.

"They're just ... so great."

Organizers have also included tips and mental health resource phone numbers — both on and off campus — in the bags as well.

"We have to make sure we're eating to keep going, to chew gum while you're studying can help you focus," said Vodarek, explaining the bag's items. "It's soothing to play with the slime."

Bags are hidden in 10 locations around campus. (University of Windsor)

The bags are delivered without disturbing students mid-studying. Instead, they might look up to see a wellness bag on the table in front of them.

"Some of our volunteers will watch as they open the bags to see what happens," said Vodarek. "We see the smiles."

The bags are dropped off in 10 locations across campus, including downtown.