Windsor police lay charges in disappearance of Bryce Hall
Windsor police have charged two people and have an arrest warrant for one additional person in relation to the disappearance of Bryce Hall.
Windsor police say 1 additional person from Midland is wanted in relation to this investigation
Windsor police have charged two people in connection to the disappearance of Bryce Hall, whose remains were found in the wooded area in Amherstburg in September.
A 40-year-old woman and 34-year-old man from Windsor have been charged with an improper/indecent interference with a dead body, police say.
The man was already in custody for an unrelated matter.
A 35-year-old woman from Midland, Ont., is wanted for the same charge as the two already arrested.
Hall was 25 when he was reported missing in 2017.
His remains were found a year later near 8th Concession Road between Alma Street and Texas Road.