Bruce Park Community Garden to 'start fresh' with a move to Caron Avenue Park

Gardeners who typically make use of the community garden at Bruce Avenue Park are going to be relocating to a fresh patch of earth at Caron Avenue Park.

The Bruce Avenue Park is scheduled for redevelopment this year.

In that process, the city decided it would be best to relocate the community garden a few blocks away to a small park on the corner of Caron Avenue and Elliot Street W., which currently doesn't get a lot of use.

"The community gardens will actually bring some life to that park," explained Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin.

The decision was finalized by city council just a couple of weeks ago.

The Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative (DWCC) started the garden about six years ago. Sarah Cipkar, the group's community development coordinator, said it has really taken on a life of its own.

"Now there is a really strong group of Chinese seniors actually who live in the surrounding apartment buildings and they've kind of adopted it and made it their own," Cipkar said.

'Safety issues'

However, the garden contributed to residential concerns about bad sight lines at the Bruce Avenue Park, especially in the summer when the garden would become quite tall, according to Cipkar.

"There's a lot of safety issues in this park. A lot of 311 calls, whether it's needles, or people loitering in the park."

The DWCC started the community garden at Bruce Avenue Park back in 2013. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

She said the safety concerns were taken into consideration when the city moved forward with the park's redevelopment.

The new plans for the park didn't have enough space for the garden, and along with poor sight lines, all pointed to relocation as the solution.

"It just made sense to start fresh on a new plot of land, and Caron Avenue was the perfect spot," Cipkar said.

"The gardeners are really excited to have a little bit more space and also have more ownership over that little plot of land."

Should be up and running in a month

Bortolin said that residents around both parks were consulted throughout the process, and everyone supports the move.

Here at Caron Avenue Park, the community garden will get a fresh start. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

He said about $950,000 were set aside for the redevelopment of Bruce Avenue Park, and the money to relocate the garden will come from that pot.

Bortolin also said the city is putting more money toward community gardens, aiming to make them more consistent across the Windsor, such as having water service, concrete beds and wheelchair accessibility.

The DWCC has four community gardens.

Cipkar hopes the new garden at Caron Park can act as a pilot for similar community gardens across Windsor, she said, especially with there being more people wanting to garden in urban areas.

"It's just kind of a way to say that this is what community gardens could look like and this is a standardized design and then maybe we can replicate that in other parks across the city."

If all goes well, Bortolin said the hope is that people will be gardening at the new location by end of April or early May.