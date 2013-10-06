West Windsor site approved by committee for brownfield incentives

Depending on how long you've been in Windsor, it's the site of the old Junction or the hub for the old streetcar. Back in 1783, it was the home of horse-drawn passenger carriage operations. For many years, a hardware and industrial supply operations company called it home.

Today the property at 1200 and 1220 University Avenue West sits empty, with the two buildings on the property designated as municipal heritage resources.

In November 2012, an organic gardener, in collaboration with Windsor's classic Penalty Box restaurant, was aiming to turn the space into a restaurant.

By October 2013, that plan was no longer a go.

Now the Development and Heritage Standing Committee approved a brownfield tax incentive for the property from the Brownfield Redevelopment Community Improvement Plan.

The committee approved allocating up to $23,795 as a payout to AIPL Canada Holdings, a Toronto company after completion of two Phase II environmental site assessment studies.

Shabeg Singh, with AIPL Canada Holdings said the development will be the "true definition" of mixed used development, which is what the property is zoned for. Singh said a number of businesses were already on board, but wouldn't disclose how many or who they were.

According to Singh, at least 120 residential units will be a part of the development.

"We're working on getting this out of the way," Singh said about the environmental assessments. He also said the company was working on getting the required building permits and expects to "see a lot of traction this year."

Singh said the development will have a phased opening, but didn't have a timeline to disclose other than "as soon as possible."

AIPL hasn't developed property in Canada before, but has at least $7 million in delivered development in India.

Despite the back-and-forth development this site has undergone, Singh said they are "determined to deliver" and that the City of Windsor has been cooperative thus far.

"We do realize the history has been a little alarming for a lot of people, but we are confident about the location, the site, the demographics and just the overall support of the community," said Singh, adding they were hoping the proximity of the University of Windsor and downtown St. Clair College campuses would benefit from the development.

"We are trying our best to give Windsor something they haven't seen before."