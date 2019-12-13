Petrolia Line between Inwood Road and Nauvoo Road closed following fatal vehicle collision

Petrolia Line in Brooke-Alvinston, Ont. between Inwood Road and Nauvoo Road are temporarily closed following a fatal vehicle collision that took place Friday.

Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they, along with Lambton EMS, responded to a fatal vehicle collision between a vehicle and a combine on Petrolia Line around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

The driver of the motor vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP said the identity of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin have been notified.

OPP technical collision investigators are currently investigating.