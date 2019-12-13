Skip to Main Content
Petrolia Line between Inwood Road and Nauvoo Road closed following fatal vehicle collision
Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they, along with Lambton EMS, responded to a fatal vehicle collision between a vehicle and a combine on Petrolia Line around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

OPP and EMS responded to the scence at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Friday. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Petrolia Line in Brooke-Alvinston, Ont. between Inwood Road and Nauvoo Road are temporarily closed following a fatal vehicle collision that took place Friday.

Lambton County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they, along with Lambton EMS, responded to a fatal vehicle collision between a vehicle and a combine on Petrolia Line around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

The driver of the motor vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

OPP said the identity of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin have been notified. 

OPP technical collision investigators are currently investigating. 

