Windsorite remembers 1979 NCAA win with Michigan State

The Michigan State Spartans won the NCAA tournament in 1979. And in 2000.

They're poised to make it happen again.

They take on Texas Tech just before 9 p.m. Saturday night as part of the Final Four in the NCAA tournament.

Windsor's Mike Brkovich was on that Spartans team in 1979 — he couldn't forget it if he wanted to.

"Every single year, [everyone] always remind me about the tournament, whether Michigan State is in the final or not," said Brkovich.

Brkovich owns Walkerville Brewery and was inducted into the Windsor/Essex County Sports Hall of Fame in 1999. He still sees his old teammates though, especially on major anniversaries.

"As a team, we're very close," said Brkovich. They just met up about six weeks ago, for the 40th reunion.

According to Brkovich, the way the Michigan State team is currently playing is very similar to how his team (which included Ervin 'Magic' Johnson) played.

"They're playing their best basketball right now," said Brkovich. "

He'll be in Detroit at a local "watering hole" to watch the Final Four showdown.

Mike Brkovich chats with Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette about how fresh the 1979 win feels — especially now that Michigan State is in the final four again.