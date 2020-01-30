Union Jack flag flies off shelves at local British-themed store

Blimeys British Store & Gift Shop has been feeling the impact of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

While co-owner Carl Hulme was in England over the weekend, his wife and co-owner, Rita, was managing their store in Essex.

"We've had lots of people calling in, asking about memorabilia," she said. "People were coming into the store with their condolences and the store has become a bit of a hub for people from Britain. They feel the connection there."

Carl and Rita Hulme outside the former location of Blimey's British Store and Gift Shop in Harrow, Ont. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

Queen Elizabeth died Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, Balmoral Castle. Her funeral is scheduled to take place on Sept. 19,

Co-owner Carl Hulme was in his native England over the weekend to get a sense of the local reaction to the death of the longest-reigning British monarch.

"It was very surreal," he recalls. "People were very sad. People I didn't think would be emotional were emotional."

The outpouring of British pride has swelled in the days since Elizabeth's death. So much so that Blimeys ran out of a very popular item.

"We ran out of flags," Rita said.

The Hulmes aim to have products available on their shelves at Blimeys commemorating the death of the Queen and the transition of the crown to King Charles III, but there are a couple of stumbling blocks.

"Most of the suppliers are closed in the U.K. [Monday] out of respect, and then on the funeral, so they'll be closed again," Carl said. "And there's still the supply chain issues in Britain. A lot of people are still not fully back up and operational because of COVID."

Carl and Rita never got to meet the Queen, with the closest they got being a visit to Windsor Castle as tourists.

But they will still remember the Queen as a dependable figure.

"All that's occurred and is occurring politically, not only in the U.K. with the new Prime Minister, but here in Canada as well," Carl said. "With the political turmoil that we've gone through and what's going on with COVID, she never changed. She was always the constant. You could always depend on that person being there."