City says Bright Lights drew about 100,000 and a lot of economic spinoff
The city closed the display for 2 days after a winter storm blew over some of the displays
Organizers of the City of Windsor's Bright Lights 2022 are calling this year's event a success with crowds estimated at more than 100,000 from Dec. 2, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023.
"We were happy with the way everything came out," said Michelle Staadegaarde, manager of culture and events. She said the event was back in full force for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
This year's theme was "take it all in." The event also featured a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, the return of the train ride and 71 vendors that cycled through the holiday market.
It had to close on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day due to blizzard conditions, but Staadegaarde said attendance on Boxing Day made up for the lost days.
The display cost $3 million to create in 2017, and it costs about $500,000 annually to install and take down. Staadegaarde said it pays off.
Visitors come from all over the world, she said. And while there are no exact figures, she says people also patronize restaurants and other businesses in Windsor while visiting here.
"People have gone to Erie Street. They've gone to Ottawa Street. They've gone downtown. They go for dinner before Bright Lights and they come here, they have a snack, they have a pretzel, hot chocolate," said Staadegaarde.
She said one business got its start as a vendor at Bright Lights and now has two store fronts open year round.Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, (TWEPI) said visitors have chosen the Bright Lights event as their favourite outdoor event four years in a row in an online contest the tourism agency conducts annually.
"It's an annual tradition, and without question, people look forward to it and it keeps growing and they reinvent the festival and reinvent itself," said Orr.
Orr said TWEPI counted more than 500,000 page views of its YQGholidays.ca campaign, which includes a holiday gift guide, contest, parade and Bright Lights festival information. He said that's a 124 per cent increase over 2021.
While Coun. Renaldo Agostino (Ward 3, downtown) is happy with the festival, he would like to see it expand further into the downtown area.
"Whether it's an extension of Bright Lights or whether it's moving Bright Lights down to the riverfront, down to city hall, somewhere closer to the core, but something that's not a two- or three-month endeavour, something that we use year round, something that really lights up and beautifies our downtown," said Agostino, who plans to push for the idea.
The city surveyed visitors to the festival this year to see what they like and what they want to see. An online survey will go onto the city's website on Jan.10 and results will be released in about two months.
