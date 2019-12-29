Skip to Main Content
How Bright Lights Windsor changes during sensory-friendly 'silent nights'
CBC News visited Bright Lights Windsor during both a sensory-friendly Monday and another night in the week to see the difference.

Sound is muted and strobe elements are paused

Caution signs alerting patrons of strobe lights are left up during the entirety of Bright Lights Windsor — but there's no strobe lighting to be found on Mondays. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

For the first time, Bright Lights Windsor has been offering a new way to enjoy its sights for people with sensory sensitivities.

Every Monday is "Silent Night." Though the lights remain plugged in every Monday, sound is muted and strobe elements are paused. 

CBC News visited Bright Lights Windsor this past Monday and Wednesday to get a sense of how Silent Nights alter the experience.

Light-dulling glasses are also made available every Monday in partnership with Autism Ontario Windsor Essex:

Tap on the player below to see the differences between Bright Lights Windsor during sensory-friendly nights and any other night:

with files from Sanjay Maru and Tahmina Aziz

