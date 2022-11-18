Bright Lights returns with 'take it all in' theme

The annual Bright Lights Windsor is set to open to the pubic on Dec 2.

It will be the first time the $1.5-million dollar display will be back in full force since the pandemic dimmed the lights in 2020.

"From the holiday train and enchanted children's village, to Santa's workshop and the new royal promenade honouring the late Queen Elizabeth ll, there's something for everyone," said Mayor Drew Dilkens, adding that this year's theme is "take it all in."

The train did not run last year due to COVID concerns but Michelle Staadegaard, manager of culture and events for the city, says the service has been enhanced this year.

"Included along the train route will be actually a scavenger hunt for the kids to be able to see. So one of the things that you can ask the kids is which house did Santa Claus already visit," said Staadegaard.

There will also be 63 vendors selling food, beverages and gift items.

Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, said the festival not only attracts thousands of people to support those vendors but also helps support surrounding businesses.

"The lights and sounds also help put people in that festive mood to start their Christmas or holiday shopping list and they leave Bright Lights Windsor to their favourite places to shop," said Orr.

Map of the layout of Bright Lights 2022 (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The opening ceremonies will be held Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.. The display will be open to the public from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily until Jan. 8.

Tuesday evenings are sensory friendly "Silent Nights," where the lights will be on but the sound will be muted and strobe elements paused to accommodate those with sensory sensitivities.