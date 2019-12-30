Bright Lights in Jackson Park cancelled due to strong winds

Strong wind gusts blowing through Windsor have forced city officials to cancel Monday evening's Bright Lights event in Jackson Park.

According to Jason Moore, senior manager of communications and customer service for the City of Windsor, strong winds have knocked over ornaments, some displays, as well as snapped branches off of trees.

Moore added that he isn't aware of any serious damage that can't be fixed.

"It's more about the branches falling and possibly landing on somebody in these high winds," he said. "As a precaution, we've decided to close the park to the Bright Lights display."

This is the first time that the City has been forced to cancel the Bright Lights event due to strong winds, according to Moore.

"It's kind of like one of those situations where you come home and your [garbage] cans are blown all over the place — you can always put them back," said Moore, adding that the closure will likely be temporary.

Moore recommended that Windsor residents take their usual precautions during heavy winds.

"We get heavy winds like this down in Windsor quite a bit," he said. "So people are used to it. I think you just have to take precautions now."

Strong winds are expected to continue in Windsor throughout the rest of the evening and parts of Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

Bright Lights opened on Dec. 6, 2019 and is scheduled to run until Jan. 7, 2020.

