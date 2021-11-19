A Windsor wonderland as Bright Lights sets up for holiday event

Bright Lights Windsor is back at Jackson Park this year after being cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Drew Dilkend said there will be thousands of lights and stunning displays from Dec. 2 to Jan. 9.

"After 20 months of what we've all gone through together we need a little bit of cheer and it's great to have the lights on, to be together and celebrate," Dilkens said.

"This has not been an easy time for anyone in this community. We acknowledge that and we know that this event in particular brings out some great feeling, it brings out the holiday cheer in people and I know there's great excitement to have Bright Lights back in 2021."

The city has also added Hearts for Hope — a fundraiser for charitable organizations in the community. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

This year's theme is Walking in a Windsor Wonderland. Dilkens said there will be several display zones. These include:

Wish upon a star.

Winter wonderland.

Candy king lane.

Santa's table.

Peace and love around the world.

We the north.

Meanwhile, silent night, the sensory friendly version of Bright Lights will be held on Tuesday evenings. Dilkens said the lights will be on, the sound will be muted, strobe lights will be paused and it will be a peaceful environment for those who have sensory sensitivities.

According to Dilkens, there are also lots of great spots for the perfect pictures, and a lot of fun, new selfie stations will be on display.

The city has also added Hearts for Hope — a fundraiser for charitable organizations in the community. People visiting Bright Lights will be able to tap their bank cards at a machine, which has been set up at the venue to make a donation.

Dilkens says there are also lots of great spots for the perfect pictures, and a lot of fun, new, selfie stations will be on display. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

Gordon Orr, CEO of Tourism Windsor-Essex, said, "We are grateful to have the holiday magic being restored here."

The official tree lighting ceremony will be on Thursday, Dec 2 at 6:30 p.m. and Bright Lights Windsor will run nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.