Bright Lights, Charles Clark Square open again after weather-related closures
Tuesday's colder temperatures and lighter winds means Windsorites can spend New Year's Eve outdoors.
Bright Lights resumes its regular schedule until Jan. 7
Both the Bright Lights festival in Jackson Park and the outdoor skating rink at Charles Clark Square are re-opening after temporary weather-related closures.
The rink in downtown Windsor had been closed since Dec. 23 because high temperatures caused problems with the ice surface.
Bright Lights closed for one night Monday after high winds snapped branches and toppled displays.
The outdoor event resumes its regular schedule, operating from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. until Jan. 7, 2020.
