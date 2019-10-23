Jackson Park restrictions begin to prep for Bright Lights Festival
Work begins at Jackson Park for the 2019 Bright Lights festival.
A small section of the park will be fenced off on the north end of the park along Tecumseh Road. The service road north of the sunken garden will also be closed.
Access to all other paths and areas of the park will continue for the public, with more closures as the festival approaches.
Windsor city council approved $177,000 for set up and tear down contractors at a meeting earlier in October. This year's event runs from Dec. 6 to Jan. 7.
