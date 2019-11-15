Bright Lights goes dim for sensory-friendly nights

Dim lights and muted sound will be one hallmark of Bright Lights Windsor 2019 as the city offers sensory-friendly experiences on Monday evenings.

In partnership with Autism Ontario Windsor Essex, strobe elements will be paused Mondays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for an accommodating environment to enjoy the lights. "Light-dulling glasses" will be available for attendees to wear.

"This will allow the displays the be enjoyed in a peaceful environment," said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens.

It's not the only new thing for Bright Lights this year:

Illuminated signage will guide guests to the show from the parking lot.

Walkers and joggers will be welcome from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday morning to utilize Jackson Park as a park.

Accessible, heated washroom facilities will be available.

The Holiday Market will be open on Sundays in addition to Fridays and Saturdays.

There is also a new "Around-the-World" zone, produced in partnership with the Multicultural Council of Windsor, with Ramadan, Diwali and Chinese decorations.

Opening ceremonies are on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The event runs every night from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 7, 2020.