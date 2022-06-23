Roadway reopens after section collapses near Gordie Howe Bridge project work in Detroit

A 30-metre section of roadway has now reopened, after it collapsed where work involving the Gordie Howe International Bridge project was taking place.

The construction consortium building the bridge, Bridging North America, said in a statement Thursday that Fort Street between Livernois Avenue and Campbell Street has now reopened.

The section impacted was located on West Fort Street at Cavalry Street, not directly on the site where the bridge is being constructed but closer to the work being done on the Michigan Interchange.

Heather Grondin, vice-president of corporate affairs and external relations for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, said Bridging North America had been conducting sheet piling in the area nearby.

No workers were on site when it happened, and no one was injured.

The road was closed on June 5, and the company had launched an investigation to identify what had happened. On Thursday, the company said the investigation is ongoing.

Bridging North America said it will continue to monitor the area, and will not conduct work within about 30 metres of the area until further notice. It said there is no danger to the community at this time.

The $5.7-billion Gordie Howe Bridge, which connects Windsor and Detroit, is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.