Chatham athlete goes pro, debuts WNBA career in Connecticut vs. Washington game

Years of hard work has paid off for Chatham basketball player Bridget Carleton.

For the last four seasons, she played at Iowa State University on scholarship, where she won numerous awards for her game play. She even made it onto the Canadian national team last year.

This week, she will be debuting her WNBA career as part of the Connecticut Sun.

"It really is a dream come true. This has been a dream of mine ever since I started playing basketball and taking it seriously," said Carleton.

Becoming pro is something she's worked hard to make it happen. After she joined the national team, she knew she could play at that level, but it was just about finding the right fit.

"I'm just excited right now," said Carleton. "It's still settling in for me."

She was drafted 21st overall back in April. Over the past three weeks, she's had to familiarize herself with the staff, the team and all their plays.

"It's a lot mentally, not only physically, but mentally you have to be prepared and focused every single day," she said.

A Chatham athlete has gone pro. Bridget Carleton has moved from Iowa State onto the WNBA's Connecticut Sun court. Host Chris dela Torre speaks with Carleton before her first regular season game. 5:58

She'll join the team in their first regular season game Saturday night against the Washington Mystics.

As for athletes who are hoping to go pro like she has, Carleton said the biggest thing is to work as hard as you can and to set your high goals, because you never know what can happen.

"No one can stop you if you put your dreams to work and work as hard as you can."