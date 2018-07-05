Chatham's Bridget Carleton signs 7-day WNBA contract
Chatham's Bridget Carleton has signed a seven-day contract with the Minnesota Lynx, a WNBA team in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Details of the contract were not revealed
Carleton was selected by the Connecticut Sun in the second round of the draft in April 2019, playing in four games before being released on waivers. She also played in four of six games at the 2018 Women's Basketball World Cup last September.
The Lynx won the WNBA title in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017.
