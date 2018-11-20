Chatham NCAA player wins top small forward award

Chatham's Bridget Carleton has been named the winner of the 2019 Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award.

Cheryl Miller is a current coach at California State University in Los Angeles, as well as a sportscaster for NBA games. Miller is considered a pioneer of women's basketball.

"It's a huge honour to receive an award named after Cheryl Miller," said Carleton. "She was one of the best to play our game and I am humbled to be recognized for this award."

Carleton has played as a guard for Iowa State for the last four seasons, and was also named the Big 12 Player of the Year for 2019. She's also claimed multiple school records, including for points scored and scoring average. The Cheryl Miller award was given based on a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame selection committee.

It's only the second time the Cheryl Miller Small Forward award has been handed out. The first winner was Gabby Williams, from Connecticut.