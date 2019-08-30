Chatham's Bridget Carleton signs contract with Minnesota team
After a successful seven-day contract, Chatham's Bridget Carleton has signed a contract with the Minnesota Lynx.
The team announced Thursday Carleton had been signed for the remainder of the season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Carleton was selected by the Connecticut Sun in the second round of the draft in April 2019, playing in four games before being released on waivers. She also played in four of six games at the 2018 Women's Basketball World Cup last September.
The Lynx won the WNBA title in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. On Tuesday, the Lynx clinched a playoff berth for 2019, landing them their ninth-straight playoff appearance — the third-longest streak in WNBA history.
