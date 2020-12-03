Falcon gets bird's eye view of Windsor, Detroit
More than 100 metres above the Detroit River, a falcon took a peek into the Ambassador Bridge camera.
Falcons have been known to call the Ambassador Bridge home, but usually they're under the bridge.
This photo shows a falcon looking into the camera on top of the bridge with Windsor in the background.
It was posted on the Facebook page for the Ambassador Bridge with the caption, "STRIKE A POSE!
We caught this falcon looking right into our tower cam! He's 350 feet above the river with Windsor in the background."
