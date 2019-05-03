Brian Masse announces he'll seek federal NDP nomination

MP Brian Masse is seeking the federal nomination for the New Democratic Party.

Masse is a six-term member of parliament for Windsor West and has represented the area since 2002.

"I want to continue that fight," said Masse. "I want to continue to represent the good residents of Windsor."

He currently acts as the critic for innovation, science and economic development and the critic for the Great Lakes.

Masse spoke about bike lanes, the Gordie Howe International Bridge and the struggling auto sector in Windsor.

"What's necessary for the new auto age is the real hard work," said Masse. "I'll continue to press for a national auto strategy."

Housing and pharmacare decisions are two other platform elements Masse mentioned at his announcement.

"We still don't have a national housing strategy, a national pharmacare system," said Masse. "You shouldn't have to go to your pharmacist and use your credit card."

The nomination will be on June 9.