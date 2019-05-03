Brian Masse announces he'll seek federal NDP nomination
'I want to continue to represent the good residents of Windsor'
MP Brian Masse is seeking the federal nomination for the New Democratic Party.
Masse is a six-term member of parliament for Windsor West and has represented the area since 2002.
"I want to continue that fight," said Masse. "I want to continue to represent the good residents of Windsor."
He currently acts as the critic for innovation, science and economic development and the critic for the Great Lakes.
Masse spoke about bike lanes, the Gordie Howe International Bridge and the struggling auto sector in Windsor.
"What's necessary for the new auto age is the real hard work," said Masse. "I'll continue to press for a national auto strategy."
Housing and pharmacare decisions are two other platform elements Masse mentioned at his announcement.
"We still don't have a national housing strategy, a national pharmacare system," said Masse. "You shouldn't have to go to your pharmacist and use your credit card."
The nomination will be on June 9.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.