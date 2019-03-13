Windsor MP says he wants answers about Boeing 737 Max 8s grounded in Windsor

A Windsor MP wants answers about the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft that have been parked on the tarmac at Windsor International Airport since the airplane model was banned from Canadian skies.

The planes were ferried to the airport for storage and transportation last week, following Transport Minister Marc Garneau's decision to ground the Max 8 aircraft in the wake of the recent Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Now, Windsor West MP Brian Masse said he wants Garneau to tell Windsorites what the plan is for those airplanes, and whether more will be ferried in from the U.S.

"I think the public has a right to know," said Masse.

In particular, Masse said he wants to know whether the planes will receive any additional repairs before they have to take off again. He worries that any mechanical issues arising during take-off and landing could pose a danger to people living in neighbourhoods near the airport.

"The reality is that they're no longer flying for a reason [that's] related to public safety and passenger safety, and that has a ripple effect with wherever they fly over," said Masse.

Masse sent CBC Windsor copies of two letters he said he sent to Garneau on March 14 and March 18. Masse said he's currently awaiting a response.