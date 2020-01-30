U.K. expats in Harrow split over Brexit

The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on Friday — a decision that took three and a half years to make, which reports say is reflective of how polarized the country is.



Representative of this divide are two businessmen in Harrow, Ont. who moved from the U.K. decades ago and have been closely following the Brexit vote since the 2016 referendum.

Carl Hulme, the co-owner of Blimeys British Store and Gift Shop, said he's happy to see the U.K. pull out of the EU.

"When I left the U.K., we were the U.K. We weren't part of Europe. And I believe the U.K. is strong enough to survive on their own," he said.

Carl Hulme, the co-owner of Blimeys British Store and Gift Shop, says he's happy to see the UK pull out of the EU. (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Roger Allan Harris, owner of the Harrow Barbershop, disagrees.

"I think it's a bad thing that they're getting out," he said. "They're going to lose a lot of trade over it, but it's what the people wanted."

"They're going to lose a lot of money, a lot of jobs and a lot of industries are going to suffer from it because the market is going to be shrinking."

Roger Allan Harris, owner of the Harrow Barbershop, says Brexit is "a bad thing." (Tahmina Aziz/CBC)

Hulme said the country is currently "very divided" but believes Brexit will be better for both the Canadian and British economy with the new trade agreement.

"I think it's a great opportunity for Canadian companies," he said.

The European Union flag, right, and Britain's Union flag hang above the European Parliament Liaison Office in London, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Britain will leave the European Union on Jan. 31. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press)

Harris, on the other hand, doesn't think it will be a success.

"I hope I'm wrong, but I don't see the sunny sky. I see doom and gloom," he said.

Harris will be visiting the U.K. next month and Hulme will be visiting in March.

Hulme said it will be interesting to see what the mood and the change of atmosphere post-Brexit will be like in the country in the coming months.