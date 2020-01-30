U.K. expats in Harrow split over Brexit
Friday marks the day Britain will leave the European Union
The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on Friday — a decision that took three and a half years to make, which reports say is reflective of how polarized the country is.
Representative of this divide are two businessmen in Harrow, Ont. who moved from the U.K. decades ago and have been closely following the Brexit vote since the 2016 referendum.
Carl Hulme, the co-owner of Blimeys British Store and Gift Shop, said he's happy to see the U.K. pull out of the EU.
"When I left the U.K., we were the U.K. We weren't part of Europe. And I believe the U.K. is strong enough to survive on their own," he said.
Roger Allan Harris, owner of the Harrow Barbershop, disagrees.
"I think it's a bad thing that they're getting out," he said. "They're going to lose a lot of trade over it, but it's what the people wanted."
"They're going to lose a lot of money, a lot of jobs and a lot of industries are going to suffer from it because the market is going to be shrinking."
Hulme said the country is currently "very divided" but believes Brexit will be better for both the Canadian and British economy with the new trade agreement.
"I think it's a great opportunity for Canadian companies," he said.
Harris, on the other hand, doesn't think it will be a success.
"I hope I'm wrong, but I don't see the sunny sky. I see doom and gloom," he said.
Harris will be visiting the U.K. next month and Hulme will be visiting in March.
Hulme said it will be interesting to see what the mood and the change of atmosphere post-Brexit will be like in the country in the coming months.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.