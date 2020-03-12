Brentwood board dissolved as supervisor steps in to reorganize

The board that runs Windsor's Brentwood Recovery Home has been dissolved, and the facility is now under the direction of an appointed supervisor.

The Erie St. Clair Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) ordered an operational review of the facility, which is now complete, but its findings have yet to be made public.

Mark Walton is the person appointed to oversee the changes. He said the review highlighted concerns brought up by the community, families and patients.

"One was around governance, so how the organization was governed and the board of governance. The other issue was around culture — so how are we living our mission, our vision and our values? And then the third piece was really around issue resolution. When people brought issues to the forefront and brought to them for concern or criticism, how are they being dealt with?" said Walton.

We want to give everybody that assurance that they're safe, they're fine, and they can continue to receive the care that they deserve. - Mark Walton, supervisor, Brentwood

Walton explained that the LHIN conducts these objective reviews when complaints come in, and offers recommendations to address any issues.

The now-dissolved board of directors will be utilized as an "advisory panel," said Walton, as the facility reorganizes. A new board will have to be assembled.

"We're goning to be looking at what are the right skills that we need ... in some cases that could be lawyers, accountants. It could be people with lived experience in this particular area of care," said Walton. "We expect that there'll be some new people, and so when we get to the end of this process, there'll be a new board, but it won't look the same as the one before."

Walton said he wants this process to be "transparent" and will be looking to the public for input.

He said no changes will be made to care for people seeking help in overcoming addictions.

"It's business as usual across the board. We want to give everybody that assurance that they're safe, they're fine and they can continue to receive the care that they deserve."