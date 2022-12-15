This Tecumseh woman makes jewelry from cremation ashes and breast milk
Fresh, frozen, even spoiled, turn your breast milk into jewelry
In Tecumseh, Paula McNorton sits at her table ready to turn breast milk into a keepsake.
She's been making them for two years along with cremation jewelry, but started out making casts of hands and feet. Her business, Paula's Life Casting Studio, has made pieces for people as far away as Spain.
"From the life casting, doing a lot of newborns in that the moms would come in and 'Do you know anybody who does breast milk jewelry and I was like hmm, breast milk jewelry.' So I found an interest in that and researched how to do it," McNorton said.
Making a memory
Christina Duquette, mother of two, bought herself a ring with her breast milk. She said breast feeding is hard. She had to pump to give her children milk.
"It's just a way of being able to recognize what you as a mother, your body was able to do to provide for your child," she said.
She hasn't had the ring for long but said some people have asked her, "What do you mean you put breast milk in jewelry?"
"After I explain it, they're a little bit more understanding," said Duquette. "I think it's definitely starting to catch on because I think more parents are understanding how hard it is for women to be able to do it."
Duquette said she plans to cherish it for a long time and even pass it on to her daughter Emma.
Making breast milk jewelry
Fresh or frozen, breast milk has even been mailed to McNorton from the U.S. Even if it's gone bad it's preservable with a powder she uses.
"All I need is two teaspoons of breast milk and then I do a process with it and it actually preserves the breast milk," she said.
After that it becomes a gooey paste that needs to be dried, crushed in a mortar and pestle, then it's mixed with resin.
"And then I put it in either a ring or pendant," McNorton said. " It gives moms something to hold onto."
The jewelry is something tangible that represents the breast feeding journey mom and baby go through, she said.
"It's been quite popular. I've been really surprised," said McNorton.
Some parents ask to add sparkle in with the milk, others have asked to make it the colour of the child's birthstone.
"It doesn't take very long because the resin that I use is a UV resin, so it cures under a UV light. So the longest process of the breast milking jewelry is the drying out," she said.
The total time to make a piece of breast milk jewelry is about a week.
