Windsor

This Tecumseh woman makes jewelry from cremation ashes and breast milk

Paula McNorton has been making permanent memories with the use of plaster, ashes, and breast milk.

Fresh, frozen, even spoiled, turn your breast milk into jewelry

CBC News ·
Woman sits at table with her jewelry making tools.
Paula McNorton owns Paula's Life Casting Studio, which makes castings and jewelry with cremation ashes and breast milk. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

In Tecumseh, Paula McNorton sits at her table ready to turn breast milk into a keepsake.

She's been making them for two years along with cremation jewelry, but started out making casts of hands and feet. Her business, Paula's Life Casting Studio, has made pieces for people as far away as Spain. 

"From the life casting, doing a lot of newborns in that the moms would come in and 'Do you know anybody who does breast milk jewelry and I was like hmm, breast milk jewelry.' So I found an interest in that and researched how to do it," McNorton said.

Making a memory

Christina Duquette, mother of two, bought herself a ring with her breast milk. She said breast feeding is hard. She had to pump to give her children milk.

A ring around a wooden dowel
Christina Duquette got this ring made by McNorton. The white pieces are her breast milk in resin and the aquamarine pieces represent her children's birth month. (Provided by Paula McNorton )

"It's just a way of being able to recognize what you as a mother, your body was able to do to provide for your child," she said.

She hasn't had the ring for long but said some people have asked her, "What do you mean you put breast milk in jewelry?"

"After I explain it, they're a little bit more understanding," said Duquette. "I think it's definitely starting to catch on because I think more parents are understanding how hard it is for women to be able to do it."

Duquette said she plans to cherish it for a long time and even pass it on to her daughter Emma.

Making breast milk jewelry 

Fresh or frozen, breast milk has even been mailed to McNorton from the U.S. Even if it's gone bad it's preservable with a powder she uses.

"All I need is two teaspoons of breast milk and then I do a process with it and it actually preserves the breast milk," she said.

After that it becomes a gooey paste that needs to be dried, crushed in a mortar and pestle, then it's mixed with resin.

"And then I put it in either a ring or pendant," McNorton said. " It gives moms something to hold onto."

WATCHPaula McNorton shows how she turns breast milk into fashion:

Tecumseh woman makes breast milk jewelry

2 days ago
Duration 3:06
Paula McNorton can use fresh, frozen, or even spoiled breast milk and turn it into a ring or pendant. Watch how she does it.

The jewelry is something tangible that represents the breast feeding journey mom and baby go through, she said.

"It's been quite popular. I've been really surprised," said McNorton.

Some parents ask to add sparkle in with the milk, others have asked to make it the colour of the child's birthstone.

"It doesn't take very long because the resin that I use is a UV resin, so it cures under a UV light. So the longest process of the breast milking jewelry is the drying out," she said.

The total time to make a piece of breast milk jewelry is about a week.

