Bread Meats Bread drops out of Detroit food hall project amid visa issues

A Detroit food hall made entirely out of shipping containers will not feature Windsor's Bread Meats Bread after all.

"We blame the Trump-Trudeau beef," said the Detroit Shipping Company in a Facebook post.

The dropout stems from the restaurant being denied its working visa, according to Jonathan Hartzell of the Detroit Shipping Company.

He said a number of unfamiliar policies were "pushed" on to Bread Meats Bread's staff and attorneys which led to the visa denial.

"They had the opportunity to reapply, but at that point, I believe their financial backer got nervous and backed out," said Hartzell.

Motor Burger still not approved

Windsor restaurant Motor Burger was also set to participate in the Detroit food hall project, but according to Hartzell, its visa has yet to be approved.

"They've been pushed back on their hearing several times. So they've now started putting pressure on the Consulate just to get some answers as to why they're not responding," he said.

"They have everything in line ... They've spent a lot of money on their design and the pre-work, but it's being held up," said Hartzell.

The food hall opened on July 13 and is currently operating with three U.S.-based vendors. Two spots for the Windsor vendors are sitting idle, with the now-vacant Bread Meats Bread spot being put back up on the market.

"We have five phone interviews today ... We have some people asking us from Windsor," said Hartzell, adding the first question for vendors on the Canadian side of the border is, "Do you have a working visa?"