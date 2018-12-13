Skip to Main Content
What happens on the flight back from Vegas could get you 11 years in prison

What happens on the flight back from Vegas could get you 11 years in prison

Federal prosecutors in Detroit are seeking nearly 11 years in prison for an Indian man convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman during a commercial flight.

Defence attorneys are seeking a prison term of less than 10 years

The Associated Press ·
(CBC)

Federal prosecutors in Detroit are seeking nearly 11 years in prison for a Detroit-area man convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman during a commercial flight.

The 35-year-old accused is expected in federal court Thursday in Detroit. He was jailed after being accused of molesting a woman with his hands while she slept on an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit in January.

The accused was in a middle seat sitting next to the victim, and his wife was sitting next to the aisle. Prosecutors called it a "brazen" assault.

Defence attorneys are seeking a prison term of less than 10 years, arguing "life as he knew it is over."

The Detroit-area man had been in the U.S. on a work visa. He'll eventually be deported to India because of the conviction.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories