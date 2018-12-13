What happens on the flight back from Vegas could get you 11 years in prison

Federal prosecutors in Detroit are seeking nearly 11 years in prison for a Detroit-area man convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman during a commercial flight.

The 35-year-old accused is expected in federal court Thursday in Detroit. He was jailed after being accused of molesting a woman with his hands while she slept on an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit in January.

The accused was in a middle seat sitting next to the victim, and his wife was sitting next to the aisle. Prosecutors called it a "brazen" assault.

Defence attorneys are seeking a prison term of less than 10 years, arguing "life as he knew it is over."

The Detroit-area man had been in the U.S. on a work visa. He'll eventually be deported to India because of the conviction.