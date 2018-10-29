Brampton trucker sentenced in crash that killed Amherstburg mother and son

A 52-year-old Brampton trucker has been sentenced to 18 months in jail in connection to the death of an Amherstburg mom and son.

He was also given a driving ban of 869 days — about 28 and a half months — during sentencing in a Chatham court Monday.

On Jul. 30, 2017, the man was driving a tractor trailer on the westbound 401 when it collided with five vehicles that were stopped on the highway due to another crash.

Lacie Brundritt, 42, and her son Kyle, 14, — whose family was driving home from vacation at the time of the incident — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Almost a full year later, the driver, Manjit Parmar, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.