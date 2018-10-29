Skip to Main Content
Brampton trucker sentenced in crash that killed Amherstburg mother and son

The 52-year-old driver has been sentenced to 18 months in jail and can not get behind the wheel for more than 28 months.

Lacie Brundritt, 42, and her son Kyle, 14, were killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 401 on July 30, 2017. (Families First)

A 52-year-old Brampton trucker has been sentenced to 18 months in jail in connection to the death of an Amherstburg mom and son.

He was also given a driving ban of 869 days — about 28 and a half months — during sentencing in a Chatham court Monday.

On Jul. 30, 2017, the man was driving a tractor trailer on the westbound 401 when it collided with five vehicles that were stopped on the highway due to another crash.

Lacie Brundritt, 42, and her son Kyle, 14, — whose family was driving home from vacation at the time of the incident — were pronounced dead at the scene.

Almost a full year later, the driver, Manjit Parmar, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

