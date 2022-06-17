Mother-daughter duo hosting walk in Windsor for brain tumour awareness

A mother-daughter duo are looking forward to an organized walk this weekend — that's taking place in-person following a two-year pandemic break — aimed at fundraising for brain tumour awareness.

Karen Metcalfe is the organizer of the Brain Tumour Walk for Windsor, and her 17-year-old daughter Mckenna Lumley is a brain tumour survivor. This will be the 11th year they've been doing the walk.

Lumley was diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four years old.

"I was in kindergarten and I started to get really sick and we were a little confused because like my brother who was only two at the time wasn't getting sick," she told host Nav Nanwa on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning.

"People kept telling us 'Oh it's just the flu it's just the flu' and then after a couple of months it's like, no that's not the flu."

After a few surgeries, Lumley had the tumour removed and made a full recovery, but it's not like that for everyone.

"There's a lot of different types of brain tumours, some like her daughters where the outcomes can be great, but many outcomes aren't as promising," said Metcalfe.

"It's like most cancers, it's not one word, there's a lot of different types so there's a lot of work to be done."

A team of researchers at the University of Windsor are dedicating their work to research in the field, said Metcalfe, alongside neurosurgeons at Windsor Regional and Henry Ford hospitals. She said they're often recipients of grants from brain tumour organizations.

That funding is important to the programs, said Metcalfe, a reason why she and her daughter started the local initiative.

"I've gotten really involved in different charities, particularly the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada as a result," said Lumley.

"It's a really great part of my life."

LISTEN | Hear more from Metcalfe and Lumley from CBC's Windsor Morning: Windsor Morning 5:56 Brain Tumour Walk Karen Metcalfe, the organizer of Brain Tumour Walk for Windsor, and her daughter McKenna Lumley, a brain tumour survivor, speak with CBC Windsor Morning host Nav Nanwa.

The Brain Tumour Walk went virtual for the last two years because of the pandemic, but this year has a special format with participants being encouraged to stroll during their own time, while visiting four pit stops situated across Windsor-Essex.

Click here for more information or how to get involved.