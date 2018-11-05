Brad Paisley coming to the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Country music star Brad Paisley is coming to the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

His accolades include three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards, among many others.

The concert is scheduled for Apr. 27 at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $78.

Presale tickets for Total Rewards members go on sale Nov. 10 at noon. Public tickets go on sale Nov. 16.

