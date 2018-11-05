Skip to Main Content
Brad Paisley coming to the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Brad Paisley coming to the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

The country music star will perform Apr. 27 at 9 p.m.

The concert is scheduled for Apr. 27, 2019

CBC News ·
Brad Paisley has won three Grammy Awards. (Steve Lundy /Daily Herald via AP)

Country music star Brad Paisley is coming to the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor.

His accolades include three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards, among many others.

The concert is scheduled for Apr. 27 at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $78.

Presale tickets for Total Rewards members go on sale Nov. 10 at noon. Public tickets go on sale Nov. 16.

More from CBC Windsor:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories