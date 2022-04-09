Police search for suspect after 5 men shot outside Windsor bowling alley

Police say five people were shot outside a bowling alley in east Windsor when a person open fired after a fight near a crowd of people.

All five adult men where sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while police continue to search for a suspect, the Windsor Police Service said in a release Saturday afternoon.

Officers were responding to a report of a large group of people fighting outside the bowling alley around 1 a.m. on Saturday when police received a report someone had shot multiple people.

The suspected shooter fired multiple shots in an area with 20 to 25 people nearby, according to police.

Investigators believe there's one shooter and that the suspect fled the bowling alley in the 10,000 block of Tecumseh Road East in a vehicle.

They say the suspect is armed and dangerous.

The vehicle is described as:

4-door mid-sized SUV pickup truck.

Light coloured.

Similar to a Ford Explorer Sport TRAC.

Police tweeted out a video of the suspected vehicle.

The Major Crime Unit is requesting the public's assistance for information. Suspect vehicle is described as a 4-door, mid-sized SUV truck, light coloured, similar to a Ford Explorer Sport TRAC. Call us or <a href="https://twitter.com/CStoppers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CStoppers</a> for any information. Case#22-28835 <a href="https://t.co/EdvHh39DvW">https://t.co/EdvHh39DvW</a> <a href="https://t.co/VFIgf0q9IS">pic.twitter.com/VFIgf0q9IS</a> —@WindsorPolice

"This is believed to be a targeted incident stemming from a fight that occurred inside the bowling alley earlier in the night," the release said.

Police said at least one of the people shot was a bystander leaving the bowling alley.

"Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police and also asking for anyone with video surveillance cameras in the area to please check their footage for possible evidence," police said.

Police are also asking anyone with dashcam video of the area recorded between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. to call 519-255-6700 ext 4830.