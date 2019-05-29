Bob Boughner returns to Sharks after Panthers stint cut short
Boughner led the Windsor Spitfires to two Memorial Cups
Windsor's Bob Boughner is re-joining the San Jose Sharks as an assistant coach.
Boughner left the Sharks in 2017 to go to the Florida Panthers as head coach. He was fired in April after the team lost almost half its regular-season games and missed the post-season both years Boughner led the team.
General manager Doug Wilson said he expected Boughner will "reintigrate" into the organization seamlessly.
Boughner said he was looking forward to getting to work.
"I'm happy and proud to be rejoining the Sharks family," said Boughner, thanking the ownership group for their loyalty.
Boughner was the head coach for the Windsor Spitfires from 2006 to 2010 and was named the Ontario Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League coach of the year in back-to-back seasons during that time. He led the Spitfires to two Memorial Cups.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.