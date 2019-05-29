Bob Boughner returns to Sharks after Panthers stint cut short

Windsor's Bob Boughner is re-joining the San Jose Sharks as an assistant coach.

Boughner left the Sharks in 2017 to go to the Florida Panthers as head coach. He was fired in April after the team lost almost half its regular-season games and missed the post-season both years Boughner led the team.

General manager Doug Wilson said he expected Boughner will "reintigrate" into the organization seamlessly.

Boughner said he was looking forward to getting to work.

"I'm happy and proud to be rejoining the Sharks family," said Boughner, thanking the ownership group for their loyalty.

Boughner was the head coach for the Windsor Spitfires from 2006 to 2010 and was named the Ontario Hockey League and Canadian Hockey League coach of the year in back-to-back seasons during that time. He led the Spitfires to two Memorial Cups.