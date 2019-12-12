Bob Boughner named Sharks interim head coach

Bob Boughner, who led the Windsor Spitfires to consecutive Memorial Cups, has moved up in the coaching staff of the San Jose Sharks.

Boughner was named as the team's interim head coach Wednesday, along with several other coaching changes. He had re-joined the Sharks prior to the beginning of this season as an assistant coach after originally joining the staff in 2015. Boughner previously served as head coach of the Florida Panthers and as assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

While with the Windsor Spitfires coaching staff, Boughner earned CHL and OHL Coach of the Year awards.

Prior to his time as a coach, Boughner played in 630 NHL games with Colorado, Carolina, Calgary, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Buffalo.