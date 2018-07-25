Bortolin seeking re-election, last Windsor councillor to announce

With just two days to go before nominations close, Rino Bortolin has announced he plans to seek re-election in the upcoming civic vote on October 22.

"The safety and security of our neighbourhoods is my priority and we can achieve real, lasting results with targeted funding and creative strategies," said Bortolin in a news release.

Rino Bortolin is seeking re-election in Ward 3. He says he is rolling out an "aggressive" platform for the downtown area. He says safety and security is one of his top priorities <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/7u87saDgmd">pic.twitter.com/7u87saDgmd</a> —@megdroberts

First elected in 2014, Bortolin has served one term. He lists several items as achievements, including his role in a community improvement plan which "resulted in millions of dollars in downtown investment."

He also is claiming victory over a campaign to get alley lights downtown, an issue that also resulted in being reprimanded by council for comments about rape.

This will be his second time going to voters this year. He ran as the Liberal Party candidate in Windsor West during the recent provincial election and lost to incumbent NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky.

Bortolin is running against two other candidates at this point: Patricia Mary Copus and Benjamin Kolaczek.

Last member of council to announce

Bortolin is the last city councillor to make his intentions known. All except Ward 8 Coun. Bill Marra are running for re-election, including Mayor Drew Dilkens.

A few others have also recently stepped forward: Darcie Renaud (Ward 1), Joe Lucier (Ward 5), Terry Yaldo (Ward 6), Steve Gavrilos (Ward 7) and Sadiq Pirani (Ward 10).

So far, only Ward 4 Coun. Chris Holt is unchallenged.