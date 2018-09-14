City logo appearance in Paul Borrelli campaign ad has opponent filing complaint

Ward 10 city council candidate Michael Patterson has filed a complaint with Windsor's integrity commissioner over campaign literature being circulated by Ward 10 incumbent Paul Borrelli.

"This looks like it's official City of Windsor material," said Patterson, holding a pamphlet with a picture of Borelli next to the city's logo. "This looks like the City of Windsor is endorsing Paul Borrelli."

And according to Patterson, use of the logo requires written permission, otherwise it violates the city's Corporate Visual Identity Standards Guide.

He also feels it's even more misleading because it came in the mail along with the city's official election guide and the colours used in Borrelli's material is similar.

Paul Borrelli took the photo he used for his campaign material at a wall where there is the city's logo installed. He used the photo as the background for the text he added later. (Submitted by Paul Borrelli, submitted by Michael Patterson)

Another Ward 10 candidate has issues with Borrelli's use of the logo.

"It's not fair to people who are not incumbents. We want a race decided on the issues, not on confusing voters," said Paul Synnott, campaign manager for candidate Jim Morrison.

But Borrelli said the pamphlet does not violate any rules because he is simply using a photo of himself taken beside a sign in the lobby of the new city hall.

"And because it's in a public space it's available to anybody," said Borrelli.

Ward 10 city councillor Paul Borrelli says he didn't violate rules because the photo of himself was taken at a public space. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

Borrelli pointed to a section in city election rules which states that councillors may use city property in their advertising as long as the area is open to the public. The sign in question is located on a wall just outside the customer service counter on the main floor of city hall.

But Patterson still considers the pamphlet a breach of not only the visual standards guide but also the Municipal Elections Act and the Council Code of Conduct.

"This is Grade 9 business class. You don't use somebody else's logo," said Patterson.

Synnott says the pamphlet violates the Muncipal Elections Act because it constitutes an in-kind campaign donation to Borrelli.

Patterson has sent a complaint to mayor Drew Dilkens, but the mayor said he doesn't believe the pamphlet violates any rules because Borrelli is just using a photo taken of him in front of the sign.

Patterson has also forwarded that complaint to all city councillors, in addition to Integrity Commissioner Bruce Elman. The city clerk's department and legal department deferred comment to Elman.

Elman has not responded to requests for comment. He, however, will not be investigating any complaints against city councillors until after the Oct. 22 election.