Windsor-Detroit traffic increasing after ArriveCAN dropped

Traffic is up at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Ambassador bridge since the removal of COVID-19 vaccination and ArriveCAN requirements. But the number of travellers is still down from pre-pandemic levels.

Representatives from the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel say the removal of the ArriveCAN app as a mandatory border measure has increased non-commercial traffic into Canada.

The ArriveCAN app requirement was lifted on Oct. 1 as part of a decision signed off by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end pandemic border measures.

According to an emailed statement from Randy Spader, vice president of operations with the Detroit International Bridge Company, in the period since the requirement was lifted, the number of vehicles crossing into Canada via the Ambassador Bridge has risen by nine per cent compared to September.

The tunnel has also seen a slight increase in the same timeframe.

"Since the removal of ArriveCAN on Oct. 1, our weekday traffic has increased by six per cent, or an average of 550 vehicles per day, compared to September 2022," said Carolyn Brown, CEO of Windsor-Detroit Borderlink Ltd. "Our weekend traffic has increased by 1,100 vehicles per day, or 14 per cent."

The Ambassador Bridge is shown in a file photo. Operators of the bridge and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel are reporting a slight increase in traffic into Canada since the ArriveCan app requirement was lifted. (Annie Barker/Detroit Free Press via AP)

The removal of the app requirement came after a strong push from business groups and politicians in border cities, including Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

They argued that COVID-19 measures like the app requirement were negatively affecting tourism and local economies, and eliminating the barriers was would allow their communities to recover from the pandemic.

Though there's been an increase in non-commercial traffic into Canada from the U.S., it is still not at the levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our passenger vehicle traffic is still approximately 50 per cent of what it was pre-pandemic," Spader's statement continued.

The tunnel has fared better in terms of overall percentages since the ArriveCAN requirement was lifted, but has also yet to reach pre-pandemic traffic levels.

"We've recovered about 82 per cent of our traffic and clearly that is due in no small part to the lifting of the ArriveCAN requirements," said Brown. "Total traffic from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30, 2022, was 583,676 vehicles and I'm talking about going both ways. Compared to 2019 for that same time period, we did 712,000 vehicles."

Returning to pre-pandemic levels

Spader believes that the return to pre-pandemic traffic levels can be achieved with the help of both federal governments.

"The U.S. still requires all non-U.S. visitors to be vaccinated before crossing the border into the U.S.," his statement read. "We need the Canadian government to modify and improve Huron-Church [Road] traffic flow through this corridor and we need both governments to engage and invest in tourism and advertisement to encourage cross-border recreational travel."

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) was unable to provide statistics for individual border crossings, but weekly statistics collected by the CBSA show that non-commercial traffic at land borders across the entire Canada-U.S. border were down compared to September.

Carolyn Brown is the CEO of Windsor Detroit Borderlink, which operates the Canadian side of the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. She says non-commercial traffic has increased slightly since the ArriveCAN app was made optional by the federal government. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

October saw a roughly 1.8 per cent decrease in traffic compared to September and November saw a larger drop compared to September, with about 12.3 fewer cars crossing the border.