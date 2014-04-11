Border guards' union worried not enough coronavirus screening at ports of entry

The union representing Canada's border guards is concerned by a lack of quarantine officers at ports of entry.

Enhanced coronavirus screening measures were put in place by the Canada Border Services Agency last week. They include signs and more questions.

But, Mark Weber, first national vice president for the Customs and Immigration Union, said quarantine officers from the Public Health Agency of Canada need to be stationed on site. Currently, many border agents have to call them.

"So essentially how we have it working is we are doing the job of the quarantine officer, with the quarantine officer on the phone in Ottawa," said Weber.

"The concern is that it's the lay person doing the actual observation. It would be similar to you going to see your doctor and your doctor is not there; it's just some person who has a doctor on the phone"

The Public Health Agency of Canada said employees have been deployed to airports in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

