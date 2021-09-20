Windsor COVID-19 long-hauler feels health issue was ignored during election

Thousands of Windsorites will cast their vote at polling stations today, but one Windsor woman who is living with the long-term impacts of COVID-19 says she's frustrated her condition isn't an issue candidates addressed on the campaign trail.

Bonnie Campeau, one of Windsor-Essex's first confirmed cases of COVID-19, has been feeling the long-term effects of the virus for the last 18 months. She has been deemed a COVID-19 long-hauler, which is a person whose symptoms have not cleared up after the initial 14-day quarantine period.

"No one has addressed us. We still feel like we're floundering out here with no help," Campeau said.

Since she was first diagnosed, Campeau says she has continued to deal with chronic fatigue, brain fog, joint pain and cognitive issues — yet she has struggled to receive home care.

"We have a real struggle getting care. What we need are post-viral clinics that are multi-disciplined, like a one-stop-shop," she said.

The World Health Organization has reported that approximately one in four individuals who were infected with the virus experience symptoms of long COVID for at least one month. Meanwhile, one in 10 people experience symptoms that last beyond 12 weeks.

Campeau said she has five individual specialists to manage her ongoing symptoms.

"It's exhausting when you have chronic fatigue to do this. It's not a coordinated approach either."

Campeau is a member of "COVID long-haulers support group Canada," a Facebook group for people struggling with the long-term impacts of the virus.

No outside support

The group has just over 14,000 members with sub groups by province, for parents, seniors, and Indigenous people.

She said those dealing with the long-term effects of COVID-19 range from mothers, father, seniors and children.

"They're trying to manage their families with no outside support system," she said.

She is calling on party candidates to address the impacts of "long COVID" and wants to see financial support and home care be given to those struggling with ongoing symptoms.

"If I didn't have my husband helping me I'd be pooched. Most of out members, I'd say at least 50 per cent, are in that position."

Campeau cast her vote during the advanced polling, which ran from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13.

While she says she's been a long-time Liberal, she was unhappy with the election call during this time.

According to preliminary results from Elections Canada, thousands more people voted ahead of election day in Windsor-Essex in 2021, compared to the 2019 election. Here's the estimated number of advanced voters:

Windsor-Tecumseh: 19,795 voters for 2021; 8,040 more than in 2019.

Windsor West: 12,588 for 2021; 3,592 more than in 2019.

Essex: 25, 354 for 2021; 8,078 more than in 2019.

According to preliminary figures from Elections Canada, about 5.7 million people voted in advance polls, held on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday of last week — an 18 per cent increase from the 4.8 million who voted in advance in the 2019 general election.

Campeau also pointed out that dozens of staff, students and parents forced to isolate due to confirmed cases and outbreaks in Windsor-Essex schools may have missed out on their chance to vote.

Elections Canada confirmed to CBC News last week that anyone who tested positive for COVID-19, or who was directed by public health to isolate, would not be allowed to vote in person. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot was Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

For more from Bonnie Campeau, listen to her interview on Windsor Morning: